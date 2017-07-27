‘Brigsby Bear’ Producer 3311 Backs Thrillers ‘Fifth Official,’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’

“Brigsby Bear” producer 3311 Productions has come on board a pair of thrillers — Chad Hartigan’s soccer ref story “The Fifth Official” and Gerald Johnstone’s carjacking movie “Sympathy for the Devil.”

3311 made the announcement Thursday, the day before Sony Pictures Classics opens the Kyle Mooney-starrer “Brigsby Bear” with Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, and Greg Kinnear, in New York and Los Angeles. The Lonely Island, Lord Miller and YL Pictures are also producing.

“The Fifth Official,” written and directed by Hartigan and produced in partnership with Gran Via Productions, is a European thriller following a soccer ref as he attempts to throw a match for the first time. Hartigan last wrote and directed A24’s “Morris From America,” which premiered at Sundance and won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award for Hartigan and a Special Jury Prize for acting for Craig Robinson.

“Sympathy for the Devil” is written by Luke Paradise and produced in partnership with Tracy Falco. Johnstone’s first movie was the horror comedy “Housebound,” which premiered at SXSW in 2014.

Mark Roberts and Ross Jacobson launched 3311 Productions in 2010 to serve as a producer and financer of independent films. Its credits include Anna Kendrick’s “Table 19,” Lake Bell’s “In a World…” “Mr. Right” and “Approaching the Unknown.”