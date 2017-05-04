Brie Larson’s ‘Glass Castle’ Gets Late Summer Release Date

Lionsgate has set an Aug. 11 release date for Brie Larson’s comedy-drama “The Glass Castle.”

Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson are also starring as the parents of Larson’s character in the film, based on the 2005 bestselling Jeannette Walls memoir of the same name.

“Short Term 12” director Destin Daniel Cretton helmed the movie about a successful young woman who was raised by dysfunctional and nonconformist parents — an eccentric mother and alcoholic father who would stir their children’s imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty. Larson’s character’s world gets turned upside down when her parents move to New York to live near her.

Gil Netter is producing through his Netter Productions along with Ken Kao. Cretton, who collaborated with Larson on “Short Term 12,” directed from an adapted script he wrote with Andrew Lanham.

Jennifer Lawrence was at one point set to topline “The Glass Castle.” Max Greenfield, Sarah Snook, and Ella Anderson also star. Shooting began last May in West Virginia, three months after Larson won the best actress Academy Award for her role in “Room.”

“The Glass Castle” is the third wide release to land on Aug. 11. Open Road is opening “Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” and New Line is launching horror sequel “Annabelle: Creation” on the same date.