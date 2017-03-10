When Brie Larson handed Casey Affleck the best-actor Oscar last month, her body language caught the attention of many, as she didn’t clap while the crowd gave the “Manchester by the Sea” star a standing ovation.

Speculation emerged that Larson’s muted reaction to his win was a sign of solidarity with the two women who accused Affleck of sexually assaulting them during the filming of “I’m Still Here” in 2010. The suits were settled that same year. Larson, an activist for sexual assault survivors, stood quietly while Affleck took the stage.

Larson addressed her reaction during the Los Angeles premiere of “Kong: Skull Island.”

“I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself,” she told Vanity Fair on Wednesday. “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

At last year’s Oscars, Larson won the award for best actress for her role as a sexual assault victim in the drama “Room.” After Lady Gaga’s performance of here Oscar-nominated “Til It Happens to You,” a song about the aftermath of sexual assault, at the same ceremony, Larson hugged each of the assault survivors that appeared alongside Gaga as they walked off the stage.

