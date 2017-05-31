‘Atlanta’ Star Brian Tyree Henry Joins Jodie Foster’s Thriller ‘Hotel Artemis’

“Atlanta” star Brian Tyree Henry has joined Jodie Foster in Drew Pearce’s near-future action-thriller “Hotel Artemis.”

Simon and Stephen Cornwell are producing for The Ink Factory, which will also finance the film. Pearce, whose writing credits include “Iron Man 3” and “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,” will direct from his own script in his directorial debut.

Adam Siegel and Marc Platt are producing for Marc Platt Productions. Pearce will executive produce through his Point of No Return production banner. The movie will be shot in Los Angeles.

Foster will play a nurse at an underground Los Angeles hospital for criminals. Zachary Quinto, Jeff Goldblum, Sterling K. Brown, Jenny Slate, Charlie Day, Dave Bautista, and Sofia Boutella round out the cast.

WME Global is handling U.S. rights. Lionsgate launched international sales at the Berlin Film Festival in February.

Henry’s best known for starring as Paper Boi, an up-and-coming rapper and Donald Glover’s character’s cousin in FX’s comedy-drama series “Atlanta.” He also had a recurring role in HBO’s comedy series “Vice Principals.”

Henry’s credits include Broadway’s “The Book of Mormon” and the upcoming Matthew McConaughey vehicle “White Boy Rick” and Steve McQueen’s heist thriller “Widows.” Henry is repped by CAA, JWS, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Platt is a veteran producer with credits on “La La Land,” “Bridge of Spies,” and “The Girl on the Train.”