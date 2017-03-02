Unlike most accountants, PriceWaterhouseCoopers’ Brian Cullinan did not want to stay anonymous. He commonly tweeted selfies with celebrities and relished his trips down the red carpet at the last four Academy Awards.

Before he became famous for his involvement in handing over the wrong envelope on Sunday’s telecast, he’d been angling for a spot on the stage, Variety has learned. Cullinan had pitched Oscar producers on doing a comedic sketch involving him and his colleague Martha Ruiz, interacting with host Jimmy Kimmel. Sources said that Cullinan enjoys being in the spotlight and likes the fact that people frequently compare his looks to actor Matt Damon.

But according to two sources with knowledge of the exchange, the idea was shot down.

Representatives from PwC didn’t immediately respond for comment.

In past years, the Oscars accountants were sometimes introduced on TV, with their briefcases in tow, to explain their role in keeping the identities of the Oscars winner safe. Last year, Chris Rock parodied that tradition: He introduced three Asian-American kids as pint-sized accountants, which created controversy for what some interpreted as racial insensitivity.

The new detail suggests that Cullinan was caught up in the glamour of the show. In the minutes prior to best-picture category, when he was supposed to be giving the best picture envelope to presenter Warren Beatty, Cullinan seemed distracted. He was taking photos on his phone of Emma Stone with her best-actress trophy that he promptly tweeted out.

For the final category, Beatty received the wrong envelope and his co-presenter Faye Dunaway accidentally named “La La Land”—instead of real winner “Moonlight”— as best picture. When the mistake was corrected three minutes later, it was because of a stagehand, not the PwC accountants, who are supposed to memorize all the winners and storm the stage in the unlikely occurrence of a mix-up.

PwC has apologized for the mistake. Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs told the Associated Press that Cullinan and Ruiz wouldn’t work on the Oscars again. “They have one job to do. One job to do! Obviously there was a distraction,” Boone Isaacs said.

It’s unclear if the Academy will continue to employ the accounting firm, which has an 83-year relationship with the nonprofit organization.