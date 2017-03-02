Unlike most accountants, PriceWaterhouseCoopers’ Brian Cullinan did not want to stay anonymous. He commonly tweeted selfies with celebrities and relished his trips down the red carpet at the last four Academy Awards.
Before he became famous for his involvement in handing over the wrong envelope on Sunday’s telecast, he’d been angling for a spot on the stage, Variety has learned. Cullinan had pitched Oscar producers on doing a comedic sketch involving him and his colleague Martha Ruiz, interacting with host Jimmy Kimmel. Sources said that Cullinan enjoys being in the spotlight and likes the fact that people frequently compare his looks to actor Matt Damon.
But according to two sources with knowledge of the exchange, the idea was shot down.
Representatives from PwC didn’t immediately respond for comment.
In past years, the Oscars accountants were sometimes introduced on TV, with their briefcases in tow, to explain their role in keeping the identities of the Oscars winner safe. Last year, Chris Rock parodied that tradition: He introduced three Asian-American kids as pint-sized accountants, which created controversy for what some interpreted as racial insensitivity.
The new detail suggests that Cullinan was caught up in the glamour of the show. In the minutes prior to best-picture category, when he was supposed to be giving the best picture envelope to presenter Warren Beatty, Cullinan seemed distracted. He was taking photos on his phone of Emma Stone with her best-actress trophy that he promptly tweeted out.
For the final category, Beatty received the wrong envelope and his co-presenter Faye Dunaway accidentally named “La La Land”—instead of real winner “Moonlight”— as best picture. When the mistake was corrected three minutes later, it was because of a stagehand, not the PwC accountants, who are supposed to memorize all the winners and storm the stage in the unlikely occurrence of a mix-up.
PwC has apologized for the mistake. Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs told the Associated Press that Cullinan and Ruiz wouldn’t work on the Oscars again. “They have one job to do. One job to do! Obviously there was a distraction,” Boone Isaacs said.
It’s unclear if the Academy will continue to employ the accounting firm, which has an 83-year relationship with the nonprofit organization.
Variety come on – this is garbage! Stop reporting blame and these fake, made-up headlines. It was a mistake – there were a lot of people at fault. It got resolved. This man should not be fired and definitely not fired for some hearsay and conclusion that he wanted to hog the show. Wow. That is low.
An A-1 Douchebag.
How did the stagehand know that the wrong winner was announced? If one of the accountants told him, and he then ran onto the stage to address the mix-up, then wasn’t this proper protocol? (Although I concede it all happened too slowly).
The Russians hacked the Oscars.
The guy sounds like a real CPAhole.
PriceWaterhouseetc should have immediately taken out full page ads in Variety and Hollywood Reporter, and they still should, apologizing to The Business. So many worked so hard to make this performance error free. Instead, they have been tarnished, and their own thrill has been diminished by one jerk of a guy who represented PW.
I doubt it, but let’s see if PW will man up and run those ads thanking everyone for their work and apologizing to the core of their multithousand member firm for their error.
Why are you ripping this poor guy’s head off? He messed up an envelope and now you’re publicly shaming him. What about the owner of Variety and Deadline’s criminal record for attacking a woman?
My god, can we please move on from this story?! A mistake was made, it was uncomfortable for a bit, and now it’s over. Give the guy a break. The reporting and concern over this is embarrassing.
Agreed – why the public shame? So unnecessary. This needs to be handled privately. They are just trying to save themselves when it’s not even that big of deal.
You’re on an entertainment site comment board. Pretty sure you’re in a losing battle on that one bud.
Martha Ruiz should not but punished for this.
Well…Brian sure got his moment in the spotlight