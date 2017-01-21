Cohen Media Group has acquired all distribution rights in the U.S. to Brian Cox’s “Churchill,” a drama about Winston Churchill and the D-Day invasion of Europe.

CMG is planning a theatrical release for June to coincide with the 73rd anniversary of the 1944 invasion. Miranda Richardson and John Slattery also star in “Churchill,” directed by Jonathan Teplitzky (“The Railway Man”) from a script by Alex von Tunzelmann.

The film is set in June, 1944, as a million Allied forces are assembled on the south coast of England on the brink of the greatest invasion in history with the landing on the beaches of Normandy, France – the first step in the campaign to free Europe from Nazi Germany. But Churchill fears that if the invasion fails, history will remember him chiefly as an architect of carnage.

Richardson co-stars as Churchill’s wife, Clementine and Slattery (“Mad Men”) portrays General Dwight D. Eisenhower, supreme commander of the Allied forces in World War II. The cast also includes James Purefoy (“Rome”), Ella Purnell (“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”) and Julian Wadham.

Producers are Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures, who also originated and developed the screenplay, Piers Tempest and Silver Reel’s Claudia Bluemhuber (“The English Patient”).

The agreement was negotiated by Cohen Media Group’s Gary Rubin and Embankment’s Tim Haslam on the behalf of the producers.