Brenton Thwaites, who will star in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” has boarded the thriller “Ghosts of War.”

“The Butterfly Effect” and “The Final Destination” helmer Eric Bress will direct the film= from his own script.

Miscellaneous Entertainment’s D. Todd Shepherd, Joe Simpson, and Shelley Madison are producing and financing the project. Adrian Jayasinha will also executive produce.

Highland Film Group will handle international sales and introduce the movie to buyers this week at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market. CAA will represent the North America rights.

“Ghosts of War” follows five battle-hardened American soldiers assigned to hold a French chateau near the end of World War II. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this respite quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.

Thwaites will play the leader, a brilliant strategist who is plagued by battle fatigue. He will be seen in May in the fifth installment of Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, “Dead Men Tell No Tales.” He also recently shot “Interview with God” and “Office Uprising,” which he executive produced.

Thwaites is represented by UTA, United Management, and Industry Entertainment. Bress is represented by UTA and Management 360.