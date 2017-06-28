Gay Thriller ‘B&B’ Scheduled for Fall Release by Breaking Glass (EXCLUSIVE)

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Joe Ahearne’s thriller “B&B” from Hummingbird Films, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film stars Tom Bateman, Paul McGann, Sean Teale, Callum Woodhouse, and James Tratas. “B&B” plans a limited theatrical release followed by a DVD/VOD release in October.

“B&B” held its world premiere at the London Independent Film Festival where it won Best LGBT Feature. The North American premiere was at the MiFo LGBT Film Festival, followed by the Out Film CT Festival. “B&B” will play the Vancouver Queer Film Festival in August.

The story centers on two men who are refused a double bed at a remote Christian guest house, then win their court case and return to claim their conjugal rights. When a Russian neo-Nazi checks in, their weekend of fun becomes a bloody battle for survival.

“B&B” is produced by Hummingbird Films and was backed by Creative England, Ffilm Cymru Wales and Pont Neuf Productions.

“Combining a jab at Christian hypocrisy with a glorious homage to the brilliance of classic Hitchcock, writer and director Joe Ahearne has crafted a witty, yet suspenseful thriller that is both entertaining and terrifying”, said Richard Ross, co-president of Breaking Glass. “We can’t wait to introduce this film to U.S. audiences.”

“B&B” is Ahearne’s debut feature as writer and director. He wrote and directed the TV movie “Trance” for Sky Pictures and co-wrote the feature version directed by Danny Boyle in 2013. He also wrote and directed the BBC series, “The Replacement,” directed five episodes of the first season of the rebooted “Doctor Who,” for which he received a BAFTA nomination.

The deal was negotiated between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and Producer Jayne Chard of Hummingbird Films.