‘Breadwinner,’ ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ Presentations Slated for View Conference

Special presentations on the upcoming animated film “The Breadwinner” and Disney’s new animated short “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” will be featured at the View Conference 2017 in Turin, Italy.

Technical director Mark Mullery will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the production of “The Breadwinner,” an adaptation of Deborah Ellis’ acclaimed novel, directed by Cartoon Saloon’s Nora Twomey and executive produced by Angelina Jolie. Mullery will discuss how animators combined the latest technology with traditional hand-drawn techniques to tell the tale of a young Afghan girl who pretends to be a boy in order to provide for her family.

Disney’s Alessandro Jacomini will talk to View Conference attendees about lighting “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” a short featuring the lovable snowman from Disney’s 2013 hit “Frozen,” that will play ahead of Disney-Pixar’s November release “Coco.” Jacomini served a director of cinematography-lighting on the short.

Jacomini is looking forward to presenting at the View Conference. “Industry leaders and stellar talents from all over the world meet at View in beautiful Turin for a week to share and discuss their latest and greatest work. It never ceases to amaze me how many world-class presentations, workshops and events are available.”

The 2017 edition of View Conference, Italy’s largest digital media conference slated for Oct. 23-27, boasts more than 50 speakers from across the film, VR, computer graphics and game industries.

Keynote speakers include Baobab Studios executive and “Madagascar” movies Eric Darnell, who will discuss immersive storytelling in virtual reality; Weta Digital senior visual effects supervisor and four-time Oscar winner Joe Letteri, who will discuss the evolution of visual effects technology and one of his latest projects, “War for the Planet of the Apes”; “World of Warcraft” game designer Rob Pardo, the CEO of Bonfire Studios; ILMxLAB’s Vicki Dobbs Beck, who will discuss immersive entertainment; “Mila” director Cinzia Angelini, who will discuss making an animated film via the World Wide Web; and Oscar winner John Nelson, who will talk about creating visual effects for “Blade Runner 2049.”

Other speakers include “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’” VFX supervisor Scott Stokdyk, Guerrilla Games’ Jan-Bart Van Beek; “Loving Vincent” investor Steve Muench, Pixar’s Jason Bickerstaff, and Kris Pearn, director of the upcoming animated film “The Willoughbys.”

“One of the special reasons to attend View is that our speakers like to stay for the entire week and attend talks given by the other speakers, so our attendees have many opportunities to interact with each other,” says conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “View brings together the world’s best and brightest minds across multiple disciplines, in a uniquely intimate and collaborative place where creatives can incubate and celebrate.”

Registration for VIEW Conference 2017 is now open. A full listing of speakers can be found on the VIEW Conference website.