MGM has landed the film rights to Brandon Sanderson’s novella “Snapshot,” sources have confirmed to Variety.

The short story follows a detective assigned to Snapshot Duty, a recreation of a specific day and time. In the future, law enforcement uses the day as a way to solve crimes — i.e. find the location of a criminal’s dumped weapon or uncover what really happened in a domestic dispute. It’s drudgery, until the day a police officer investigates the memory of a call that was never logged, and he makes a horrifying discovery.

It is unknown if Sanderson would also pen adaptation of novella as well.

Broken Road Productions and Film 360 are producing the movie. The studio will soon begin the search for a director for the project.

Sanderson’s past books include “Mistborn,” “Wheel of Time,” and “The Stormlight Archive.” His book series “The Reckoners” recently landed at Fox with Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps banner producing. DMG Entertainment also recently nabbed film and licensing rights to Sanderson’s fantasy novel series “Cosmere.”

He is repped by APA, JABberwocky, and Weintraub Tobin.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.