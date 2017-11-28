Bradley Whitford, Toby Kebbell, Scoot McNairy Join Nicole Kidman’s ‘Destroyer’

Bradley Whitford, Toby Kebbell, and Scoot McNairy have joined Karyn Kusama’s crime thriller “Destroyer,” starring Nicole Kidman, Tatiana Maslany, and Sebastian Stan.

The project begins shooting next week in Los Angeles from a script by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. 30West will fully finance the film, with Fred Berger of Automatik producing alongside Hay and Manfredi.

“Destroyer” follows the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell, who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.

Whitford starred in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and can next be seen in Steven Spielberg’s feature “The Post,” starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep for Fox. He recently completed filming on “Godzilla: King of Monsters” for Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros.

Kebbell was most recently seen reprising his role as Koba in “War for the Planet of the Apes” for Fox and playing both a live-action role as a helicopter pilot as well as the title role King Kong in “Kong: Skull Island” for Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros.

McNairy’s credits include Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave,” “Argo,” “War Machine,” “Gone Girl,” and the series “Halt and Catch Fire.” McNairy also currently stars in the Netflix series “Godless” and recently wrapped filming on “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter,” starring Josh Brolin and Danny McBride.

Rocket Sccience is handling international sales, which began at the American Film Market, where Bliss Media acquired the distribution rights to “Destroyer” in China. ICM Partners and CAA are representing the North American rights.

Whitford is represented by ICM Partners and Greenlight Management and Production. Kebbell is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group. McNairy is represented by WME and The Group Management.