Bradley Whitford Joins ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’

Bradley Whitford is set to join the ensemble of Legendary’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” starring Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler.

Thomas Middleditch, Vera Farmiga, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. are also on board. “Krampus” helmer Michael Dougherty is directing the project from a script he penned with Zach Shields.

Alex Garcia will oversee the tentpole for Legendary. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” hits theaters on March 22, 2019, with the monster mash-up “Godzilla vs. Kong” slated to bow the following year on May 22, 2020.

Plot and character details are being kept under wraps.

Legendary and Warner Bros. announced in late 2015 that all future King Kong and Godzilla movies would be developed by Legendary and distributed by Warner Bros., starting with “Kong: Skull Island.” Legendary currently holds a distribution deal with Universal, but in order to re-team Godzilla and King Kong, the studio returned the rights to WB.

Whitford is best known for his Emmy Award-winning performance as Josh Lyman on “The West Wing.” He also won an Emmy in 2015 for his guest role on Amazon’s acclaimed “Transparent.” Most recently, Whitford starred in Jordan Peele’s box office smash hit “Get Out.”

He s represented by Greenlight Management and ICM Partners.

