Brad Turell Joins ICM Partners as Top PR Executive

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Brad Turrell ICM
Courtesy of ICM

Veteran publicity executive Brad Turell has joined ICM Partners as senior VP of corporate communications.

Turell’s hiring was announced Monday by Chris Silbermann, managing partner at the agency. Turell will work closely with Silbermann and senior agency leadership to guide the global strategic communications and branding strategies.

“Brad is a deft corporate strategist with impeccable relationships and a track record of success at the agency, network and studio sides of the business,” the agency said. “As we continue to expand the agency, we are thrilled to have Brad help us navigate the next phase of our growth and acquisition strategies.”

Longtime ICM Partners head of corporate communications Michelle Suess, who announced her departure last week, will work closely with Turell through the transition.

“I’m excited to join the outstanding culture at ICM Partners, working closely with Chris and everyone at the agency to build upon the momentum they have established, and implement the communications strategy for the dynamic growth that lies ahead,” said Turell.

Turell had formed Turell Media Strategies last August when he departed Paradigm after nine years at the agency. Prior to that, he spent 11 years at Time Warner as executive VP of network communications at The WB and head of worldwide corporate communications at Turner Broadcasting Systems. He began his network executive career at Fox, where he was senior VP of publicity and talent relations.

