Brad Pitt’s Sci-Fi Movie ‘Ad Astra’ to Hit Theaters in January 2019

Fox has dated Brad Pitt’s science-fiction movie “Ad Astra” for Jan. 11, 2019.

It’s the first movie to land on that date. James Gray directed “Ad Astra” from a script he co-wrote with Ethan Gross. Regency Enterprises and Fox produced in association with Bona Film Investment Company, which will distribute in China.

Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Jamie Kennedy, and Donald Sutherland are also starring in “Ad Astra.” Pitt is playing a man who journeys across the solar system in search of his missing father, a dangerous renegade scientist. Jones has been cast as Pitt’s father.

Pitt is also producing with Plan B partners Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner and RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira, Keep Your Head Productions’ Anthony Katagas, and Gray. Executive producers are Mad River’s Marc Butan, RT Features’ Lourenco Sant’Anna, Sophie Mas, Yu Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Anthony Mosawi, and Paul Conway.

Plan B and New Regency partnered previously on best picture Academy Award winner “12 Years a Slave” and best picture nominee “The Big Short.”

Gray began shooting in August in the area around Santa Clarita, Calif. He said in an interview earlier this year while promoting “The Lost City of Z” that the film would resemble Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness.” Gray’s directing credits include “Little Odessa,” “We Own the Night,” “Two Lovers,” and “The Immigrant.”