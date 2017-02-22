Brad Grey is officially out as chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures after 12 rocky years at the helm of the studio. He will be replaced on an interim basis by a committee of executives that will include Andrew Gumpert, the Sony alum who joined Paramount as chief operating officer in November; Megan Colligan, president of distribution and marketing; Marc Evans, president of the motion picture group; and Amy Powell, president of TV and digital. Paramount’s corporate parent, Viacom, has already begun reaching out to potential replacements for Grey.

Grey wrote an email to staff announcing his exit, saying that he is handing over the bulk of his duties on Wednesday, but will remain engaged with the transition.

“From the moment I came to Paramount in 2005, I saw myself as a steward of an iconic institution,” Grey wrote. “I never could have dreamed that privilege would last more than 12 years. In that time, it has been my honor to work with a group of wildly talented storytellers. The core of our successes has always been their unique ability to entertain and inspire people around the world. ”

News of Grey’s ouster leaked last weekend, but the executive was under contract through 2020 and had to negotiate his exit package.

On his watch, Paramount succeeded with tentpole franchises including “Transformers,” “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible,” but suffered costly misses with a string of flops including “Ben-Hur,” “Allied,” “Zoolander 2,” “Monster Trucks” and “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.” Paramount’s film output has shrunk dramatically in the past five years, and the studio posted a loss of $180 million during the most recent fiscal quarter and red ink of about $450 million for Viacom’s 2016 fiscal year.

Grey succeeded Sherry Lansing as the leader of Paramount in 2005. He came to the Melrose lot after his long and successful partnership with the late Bernie Brillstein in talent management turned their Brillstein-Grey Entertainment into the industry’s top management-production company.

Paramount’s fortunes have fallen along with those of Viacom. The media conglomerate suffered through a bruising fight for corporate control that pitted former Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and Shari Redstone, daughter of Viacom controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone. It was a battle Dauman, an ally of Grey, lost, but one that saw Viacom’s stock swoon as a result.