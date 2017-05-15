Hollywood Remembers Former Paramount Chief Brad Grey

An outpouring of love and support from Hollywood followed the announcement that former Paramount chief Brad Grey died on Sunday of cancer at age 59.

In addition to running Paramount for a dozen years, Grey notably co-founded the Brillstein-Grey Entertainment agency and co-founded Plan B. Some of the blockbuster hits produced at Paramount under Grey’s leadership included “Transformers,” the Paranormal Activity, and Iron Man franchises, and “Star Trek.” Many awards season favorites also fall under his name, like “There Will Be Blood,” and “No Country for Old Men.” Prior to his work at Paramount, Grey produced “The Sopranos” and “The Wayne Brady Show,” among many others.

Read below for tributes to Brad Grey from members of the Hollywood community:

“Before SELMA was released, he invited me to dinner. Fab stories. Good laughs. And shrewd advice that I still use. May his soul be at rest,” Ava DuVernay recalled.

“Brad Grey. My manager, my producer, my friend. R.I.P,” Alan Zweibel tweeted.

John Chu wrote, “Shocked & saddened by the loss of Brad Grey. He was a really good man. Kind & classy and a helluva boss. Oh man the world has lost a gentleman.”

“So sad to hear about the passing of Brad Grey. He was a thoughtful partner on Just Shoot Me and remained a friend. Sending ❤️ to his family,” Steve Levitan penned.

“Rest In Peace, Brad Grey. He was always good to me, in the small passing moments we had. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones,” James Gunn wrote.

“So shocked to hear of the passing of Brad Grey,” Roma Downey wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family that they may be strengthened and comforted.”

“Brad Grey. RIP. A total gentleman who never forgot a face. I hadn’t seen him in a number of years & it was like we just spoke yesterday,” Joe Carnahan penned.

