The Art Directors Guild has selected Brad Bird, who won Academy Awards for directing “The Incredibles” and “Ratatouille,” for its Cinematic Imagery Award.

The honor will be presented at the 21st Annual Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Awards on Feb. 11 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood

ADG President Nelson Coates said, “The ADG is thrilled to recognize the amazing contributions Brad Bird has made to narrative design, while so adeptly creating a visual cinematic legacy for generations to come. The amazing ways Brad and his teams have elevated the production design of animation, and live action, have raised and continue to raise the bar for all visual storytellers.”

The award is given “to those whose body of work in the film industry has richly enhanced the visual aspects of the movie-going experience.” Previous recipients include David O. Russell, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Warren Beatty, Clint Eastwood, Norman Jewison, John Lasseter, George Lucas, Frank Oz, and Steven Spielberg.

Bird began his first animated film at the age of 11 and finished three years later. He wrote and directed the 1999 animated feature “The Iron Giant,” which won the International Animated Film Society’s Annie Award for top feature.

Bird was executive consultant on “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill” and co-wrote the screenplay for the live-action feature “Batteries Not Included.” He was also part of Pixar’s Senior Creative Team, working on “Up,” “Wall-E,” “Inside Out” and “Toy Story 3.”

Bird also directed “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” and “Tomorrowland.” His next project is “The Incredibles 2,” set for release on June 15, 2018.