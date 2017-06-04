‘Wonder Woman’ Conquers the Domestic Box Office With Heroic $100.5 Million

“Wonder Woman” is officially a box office hero.

The Warner Bros. and DC Comics film appears to have delivered on massively high expectations — as of the Sunday morning the super hero film is looking at a $100.5 million domestic opening weekend from 4,165 locations.

Compared with other super hero movies, that’s a larger domestic opening than “Iron Man” ($98.6 million); “Doctor Strange” ($85 million); “Thor” ($65.7 million); but less than “Deadpool” ($132 million) and “Man of Steel” ($116.6 million).

Patty Jenkins now holds the banner for the best domestic opening for a female director, topping “Fifty Shades of Grey’s” Sam Taylor-Johnson ($85.1 million). Before “Wonder Woman,” Jenkins’ only feature was “Monster” — an Academy Award winner that she made more than a decade ago with an $8 million budget.

Gal Gadot stars in the film as the titular hero. The Israeli actress — also known for her role in the Fast and Furious franchise — made her debut as Diana Prince in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and will also appear at least twice more in both “Justice League” movies if she doesn’t get a sequel of her own.

While the opening weekend for “Wonder Woman” is impressive, DC Comics movies have scored more in the past — recently “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad” rocketed to $166 million and $134 million openings respectively. But “Wonder Woman” had something those movies didn’t — critical support (it currently has a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes). The conversation surrounding critics’ impact on the summer box office swirled after “Baywatch” received an aggregate score of 19%, and proceeded to flop over the slowest Memorial Day weekend in nearly two decades.

