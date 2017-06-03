Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman’ Lassoes $38 Million Opening Night

“Wonder Woman” isn’t just saving the world this weekend, the Gal Gadot comic book adaptation is also attempting to rescue the entire DC Extended Universe. Luckily for Warner Bros., the Patty Jenkins-directed epic is still flying its invisible plane toward a $100 million opening weekend.

After lassoing an impressive $11 million in Thursday night previews alone, “Wonder Woman” took in another $38 million from 4,165 theaters during its domestic debut on Friday. With strong word of mouth and an impenetrable A CinemaScore, it’s very likely the Gadot and Chris Pine actioner could end Sunday as the third movie to open above $100 million in 2017, behind “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.” and “Beauty and the Beast.” That number would also give Jenkins the top domestic debut weekend for a film directed by a woman. Sam Taylor-Johnson’s “Fifty Shades of Grey” previously held that distinction with an opening weekend gross of $85 million in Feb. 2015.

Fellow new entry “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” from Fox hopes to take the No. 2 spot this weekend after pulling in $8 million from 3,434 locations. This would put the Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, and Thomas Middleditch animated comedy at roughly $24.5 million by weekend’s end.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales” took a bit of a dive after winning its box office battle Memorial Day weekend. The fifth film in the Johnny Depp and Disney franchise hooked only $6 million from 4,276 locales on Friday, bringing its total domestic cume to $111 million in two weeks’ time — still more than enough to land in the top 3. “Guardians” and “Baywatch” fell to the fourth and fifth place, respectively, each taking in an addition $2.5 million on Friday. The difference being Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana’s sequel from Disney/Marvel is currently sitting at $354 million in the domestic box office, while Paramount’s Zac Efron-Dwayne Johnson beachfront buddy comedy is sinking at just $40 million.

“Alien: Covenant,” “Everything, Everything,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” Snatched,” and “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” round out the top 10.