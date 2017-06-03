Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman’ Takes Over the Globe, $12 Million in China Alone

Diana Prince may be a warrior princess from the Amazon, but it turns out she’s actually a superhero all over the world. That’s because in addition to taking in $38 million during its domestic debut on Friday, “Wonder Woman” is also dominating international box office numbers.

The fourth film in the DC Extended Universe is now open in 55 markets, having already earned $18.7 million from 37 markets through Thursday. The Warner Bros. picture starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine pulled in a further $28 million from foreign territories on Friday, bringing its international cume to $47 million. That means the global total for “Wonder Woman” is already at roughly $85 million.

China accounted for a majority of “Wonder Woman”‘s overseas success, taking in $11.6 million from around 16,000 screens on Friday. It is now the third-highest opening day for a Warner Bros. project in the country. Mexico brought in another $2.4 million from 3,440 locales. The movie will not be screened in Lebanon, where it’s been officially banned due to Gadot being Israeli.

While the movie opened slightly earlier on May 31 in 32 of the markets, those countries continue to report impressive numbers for “Wonder Woman.” South Korea has made $3.2 million in three days’ time, while the U.K. has earned $3.4 million and Brazil another $2.8 million in just two days. Australia, Russia, and the Philippines are just shy of reaching $2 million each.

“Wonder Woman” is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gadot, Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, and Elena Anaya.