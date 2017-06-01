‘Wonder Woman’ Takes $6.3 Million at Asian Box Office in Early Launches

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Wonder Woman
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” has launched with $6.3 million in Asian markets with strong openings in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea, and Indonesia.

Starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, “Wonder Woman” is expected to dominate in North America with more than $100 million in its opening weekend. Preview showings launch Thursday night.

The studio is taking advantage of the Chinese Dragon Boat holidays, opening on a non-traditional Tuesday in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Related

Wonder Woman

‘Wonder Woman’: Austin Mayor Defends All-Female Screening

“Wonder Woman” launched in Taiwan with a 61% share of the top five films in the market with $1.3 million on 323 screens in the third-highest Warner launch of all time. The two-day total is $1.8 million.

Hong Kong has opened with $829,000 in two days on 83 screens with the fourth-highest opening day for a Warner title.

Opening on a non-traditional Wednesday for the Cultural Day holiday, South Korea generated $1.2 million on 800 screens for a 40% share of the top five. Indonesia took in $803,000 on 820 screens to finish ahead of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” with the second-highest opening day of all time for a Warner title.

A total of 55 markets are launching this weekend, including China, the U.K., Russia, Italy, Mexico, and Brazil. Recent forecasts have pegged worldwide grosses by the end of the weekend at above $175 million.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad