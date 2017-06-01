‘Wonder Woman’ Takes $6.3 Million at Asian Box Office in Early Launches

Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” has launched with $6.3 million in Asian markets with strong openings in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea, and Indonesia.

Starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, “Wonder Woman” is expected to dominate in North America with more than $100 million in its opening weekend. Preview showings launch Thursday night.

The studio is taking advantage of the Chinese Dragon Boat holidays, opening on a non-traditional Tuesday in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

“Wonder Woman” launched in Taiwan with a 61% share of the top five films in the market with $1.3 million on 323 screens in the third-highest Warner launch of all time. The two-day total is $1.8 million.

Hong Kong has opened with $829,000 in two days on 83 screens with the fourth-highest opening day for a Warner title.

Opening on a non-traditional Wednesday for the Cultural Day holiday, South Korea generated $1.2 million on 800 screens for a 40% share of the top five. Indonesia took in $803,000 on 820 screens to finish ahead of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” with the second-highest opening day of all time for a Warner title.

A total of 55 markets are launching this weekend, including China, the U.K., Russia, Italy, Mexico, and Brazil. Recent forecasts have pegged worldwide grosses by the end of the weekend at above $175 million.