Box Office: ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Tops ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ With $56.5 Million

“War for the Planet of the Apes” is officially the box office champ, during a weekend that demands a close look.

Fox and Chernin Entertainment’s latest “Apes” movie is coming in on the low end of expectations with $56.5 million from 4,022 locations. It was pegged at $60 million-$65 million earlier in the week, but is ending up about the same as 2011’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” which kicked off the modern trilogy with $54.8 million during its opening weekend.

One way “War for the Planet of the Apes” stands out from other big-budget studio films is its rave reviews — it currently has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, which depicts the titular war between apes and humans, is directed by Matt Reeves, who stepped in on 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” Much has been made of the noticeable updates in technology that have gone into bring Andy Serkis’ character Caesar, the lead ape, to life. Woody Harrelson, in human form, joins the franchise as the villain, while Steve Zahn, as a chimp, offers comic relief.

“Spider Man: Homecoming,” meanwhile, is landing in second with about $45.2 million. That’s about a 60% drop from last weekend’s heroic opening, which is probably a steeper falloff than Sony would have liked to see. That said, the movie’s total domestic gross in two weekend — $208.3 million — is already higher than the entire run of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

more to come …