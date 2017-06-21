‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Stomps Toward $62 Million 5-Day Opening

Paramount and Hasbro’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” is heading for a respectable but unspectacular $62 million opening over its first five days at 4,069 North American locations, early estimates showed Wednesday.

“Transformers: The Last Knight,” starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Michael Bay, took in $5.5 million in Tuesday night previews at about 3,000 locations. The preview number of $5.5 million is a match for the Thursday night previews from May 26 on Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

The first day gross, which includes the previews, was estimated in the $14 million to $15 million range, which projects to a range of $60 million to $62 million for the Wednesday-Sunday period.

The four previous “Transformers” installments — all directed by Bay — have grossed $3.77 billion worldwide, including $1 billion for the most recent “Transformers: Age of Extinction” in 2014.

The first-day estimate leaves “The Last Knight” more than 10% down from recent forecasts of $70 million during its five-day domestic opening — far lower than the $100 million debut for “Age of Extinction” during the three-day launch period of June 27-29, 2014, which took in $41.9 million in its first day. The reported production budget for this latest installment was $217 million.

Warner Bros.’ fourth weekend of “Wonder Woman” and Disney-Pixar’s second weekend of “Cars 3” will be contending for second place this weekend. “Cars 3” won last weekend with $53.7 million over “Wonder Woman” with $41.3 million.

“Wonder Woman” has continued to salvage the summer box office, which has otherwise underperformed aside from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The tentpole took in $5.3 million on Tuesday, lifting its 19-day domestic total to a stellar $285 million.

Aside from Wahlberg, “The Last Knight” cast also includes Stanley Tucci reprising his role from “Age of Extinction,” alongside Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, and John Turturro from the first three movies. Newcomers include Isabela Moner, who portrays a street kid who’s wise beyond her years, and Anthony Hopkins is in the key role of Sir Edmund Burton, an astronomer and historian who lives with several Transformers on an estate in the British countryside.

Reviewers have not been impressed with “Transformers: The Last Knight,” which has a 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes. “The Last Knight” will open in 42 international markets on Friday, which represent 80% of the film’s foreign footprint, including China, the U.K., Russia, and Korea.