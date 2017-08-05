Box Office: ‘The Dark Tower’ Looms Over $19 Million Opening, ‘Kidnap’ Lost

“The Dark Tower” should have had no problem easily winning its opening weekend due to its name recognition, star power, and next-to-zero competition from the other major studios. However, a box office win for the Stephen King adaptation is proving more difficult than imagined, as “Dunkirk” could potentially upset the sci-fi epic for its third straight No. 1 spot.

Sony and MRC’s ambitious actioner starring Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, and newcomer Tom Taylor took in $7.8 million from 3,451 locations on Friday, including Thursday night previews. That number will translate to an unimpressive $19 million opening off a $60 million budget by weekend’s end. “Dark Tower” had been plagued by reshoots, which in turn brought along loads of negative reviews — it currently has an 18 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Should the estimate hold, “The Dark Tower” will post the second-lowest total of a weekend winner this year, above only the early February Super Bowl frame, when “Split” won with $14.4 million.

With that said, Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” could very well achieve the impossible this weekend — three straight weeks at No. 1 in the summer box office. Warner Bros.’ World War II drama took in another $5 million from 4,014 venues on Friday, putting it on course for a $17 million weekend. That would bring “Dunkirk’s” domestic total to $132 million in just three weeks. It has now also crossed the $300 million mark worldwide.

In a similarly tight race, “The Emoji Movie,” “Girls Trip,” and new entry “Kidnap” are battling it out for No. 3. All three took in between $3.5 million and $4 million on Friday, meaning the top 5 this weekend really is a toss up.

Sony’s “Emoji Movie” brought in $3.8 million from 4,075 screens, setting it up for a $12.5 million weekend. Universal’s “Girls Trip” did just as well with $3.6 million from only 2,582 locales, meaning it will make another $11.5 million by end of day Sunday. Halle Berry vehicle “Kidnap” from Aviron is opening on par with industry estimates — $3.7 million from 2,378 venues on Friday for a $10 million debut.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Atomic Blonde,” “Detroit,” “War for the Planet of the Apes,” and “Despicable Me 3” round out the rest of the top 10.