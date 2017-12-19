‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Storms to $494 Million Worldwide

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is nearing the half-billion dollar mark in box office grosses at $494.6 million worldwide, with $43.8 million on Monday following its stellar opening weekend.

The tentpole has posted one of the top ten Mondays of all-time with $21.6 million domestically to lift the four-day total to $241.6 million with 31% of schoolchildren on vacation. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” leads that Monday list with $40.1 million on its fourth day, when 77% of schoolchildren were on vacation, followed by “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” with $32 million on the day on Dec. 26.

Internationally, “The Last Jedi” took in $22.3 million on Monday to push its total to $253 million, led by the U.K. with $41.7 million, Germany with $25.4 million, and France with $20.7 million. Parts of the U.K. are on holiday, while France and Germany have not yet done so.

Directed by Rian Johnson, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” picks up where “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” left off. It stars returning cast members Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Andy Serkis. New stars include Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio del Toro.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” posted a $450 million worldwide total in its opening weekend — the fifth highest of all time, even though it will not open in China until Jan. 5. Its worldwide total trailed “Fate of the Furious” at $541 million, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $529 million, “Jurassic World” at $525 million, and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” at $483 million.

With the holiday season getting into full swing, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” should dominate moviegoing again on Tuesday before a pair of new entries arrive on Dec. 20 in wide release — Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and Fox’s “The Greatest Showman.” A trio of comedies will open two days later with Warner Bros.’ “Father Figures,” Paramount’s “Downsizing” and Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3” all going into wide release.