‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Lifts 2017 Worldwide Box Office 3% to $39.9 Billion

Worldwide box office for 2017 has jumped 3% to a record $39.92 billion with “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” providing the final push.

Box office tracker comScore, which issued the number Sunday, said that the improvement was due to a variety of strong performances — including the Chinese blockbuster “Wolf Warrior 2,” which has grossed $870 million. The gain came despite a 2.3% slide in US box office, slammed by the worst summer in a decade as international box office jumped 5%.

The final totals were $28.8 billion internationally and $11.12 billion in North America for the third consecutive $11 billion-plus year. Worldwide box office had hit a record $38.9 billion in 2015 and then edged down slightly in 2016 to $38.8 billion, so Disney-Luscasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” provided nearly all of the gain for 2017.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is the fourth 2017 title to go past $1 billion worldwide, along with Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at $1.26 billion, Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious” at $1.24 billion and Universal-Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3” at $1.03 billion. Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” its “Thor: Ragnarok” and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” all took in more than $800 million each on a worldwide basis.

“Going to the movies is truly a worldwide phenomenon,” said comScore’s Senior Media Analyst, Paul Dergarabedian. “The ‘big screen’ experience was bolstered by a unique and compelling slate of titles in 2017 that sparked an exceptional level of enthusiasm by patrons who flocked to movie theaters around the globe.”