M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split” is splintering box office expectations in its opening weekend after earning $14.6 million on Friday from 3,038 locations. The horror-thriller doubled its closest competition, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” which took in $7.1 million from 3,651 theaters.

“Split” is beating Friday estimates, which put it at about $28 million for the weekend. Now, it’s three-day total could be as much as $34 million.

After winning the past two weekend, “Hidden Figures” should sit comfortably in third. The film earned an additional $4.4 million on Friday on its way to a $16 million three-day total. Musical duo “La La Land” and “Sing” should round out the weekend’s top five.

“The Founder,” meanwhile, is floundering in its first week. From 1,115 locations, the film grossed about $1 million heading toward a $3 million opening frame.

“Split,” written, directed and produced by Shyamalan, stars James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Betty Buckley. McAvoy plays a man who sufferers from Dissociative Identity Disorder. One of his many personalities abducts three young girls, who plot their escape. Universal is distributing the film produced by Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions.

“xXx: Return of Xander Cage” is the third film in the “xXx” franchise starring Vin Diesel as the titular athlete-turned-government operative, Xander Cage. Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson also star in the movie, distributed by Paramount. D. J. Caruso directs the film from a script by F. Scott Frazier.

“The Founder” is a biopic about McDonald’s starring Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc. John Lee Hancock directed the movie written by Robert Siegel. The film, distributed by TWC, was once thought to be an awards season player, but a delayed release has moved it further out of the conversation.