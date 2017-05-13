Box Office: ‘King Arthur,’ ‘Snatched’ Both Fall Short of ‘Guardians 2’

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is on track for its second straight box office win with Friday night pulling in $16.4 million at 4,347 theaters despite debuts from both “King Arthur” and “Snatched.” It is expected to amass a total of $63.5 by weekend’s end.

Saturday estimates show Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn’s “Snatched” through 20th Century Fox barely beating Warner Bros.’ “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” starring Jude Law and Charlie Hunnam this mother’s day weekend. “Snatched” took in an estimated $5 million from 3,501 theaters Friday night. “King Arthur” managed to attract a slightly higher number of $5.3 million from 3,702 theaters, but it is still projected to place third after tallying the three day totals.

“Snatched” is expected to make $16 million from its premiere while “King Arthur”‘s potential numbers continue to fall — it’s now facing a $14 million debut, down from the initial $18 million projection.

Following Friday night’s box office win, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” has raked in an estimated $199.6 million domestically for Disney/Marvel. The Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Bradley Cooper sequel is also impressing critics, earning an A grade from CinemaScore.

Universal’s “Fate of the Furious” finishes fourth in its fifth week, adding another $1.6 million to its already impressive cumulative gross from 3,067 theaters. The eighth film in the franchise has already earned $214.9 million domestically alone.

Fox’s “The Boss Baby” continues to overperform, rounding out the Top 5 with a further $965,000 from 2,911 theaters. Alec Baldwin’s animated feature will finish the weekend at $162.1 million.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” finishes sixth, adding $960,000 to its $490.3 million total from just 2,172 theaters.