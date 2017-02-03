Paramount’s horror movie “Rings” has opened with $800,000 in Thursday night preview showings at 2,155 North American locations. STX’s sci-fi romance “The Space Between Us” took in a quiet $170,000 on Thursday night in its first showings.

Paramount is expanding “Rings” to 3,371 sites on Friday with muted expectations in the $10 million to $12 million range for the Super Bowl weekend as it battles the third weekend of Universal-Blumhouse’s sturdy “Split.” “The Space Between Us,” is looking at a modest launch of between $8 million to $10 million at 2,812 locations.

The preview number for “Rings” is comparable to “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” which launched with $722,000 in previews in October on its way to a $14.1 million opening weekend.

“Rings” is opening with a straight-forward pitch about an evil videotape — “First you watch it. Then you die.” Paramount is reviving the franchise 15 years after it launched “The Ring,” starring Naomi Watts in a remake of a 1998 Japanese horror film. “The Ring” was a major success with nearly $250 million in worldwide box office as was “The Ring Two” with $160 million in 2005.

“Rings” stars Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Vincent D’Onofrio, Aimee Teegarden and Bonnie Morgan. The first trailer showed a malevolent spirit causing a jet airplane crash along with images of defiled churches and whispered voiceovers chanting “seven days, seven days, seven days” in order to portray a hellish final week on Earth.

F. Javier Gutierrez is directing “Rings,” and Walter Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing. “Rings” has a $25 million price tag.

“Split,” starring James McAvoy as a maniac with 24 personalities, has shown surprising strength in its first 13 days with more than $82 million in domestic box office. The M. Night Shyamalan thriller could take its third consecutive box office title and is pegged to take in between $10 million to $12 million.

The second weekend of Amblin-Universal’s “A Dog’s Purpose” and Fox’s awards contender “Hidden Figures” should also come in around the $10 million mark.

“The Space Between Us” stars Gary Oldman, Asa Butterfield, Carla Gugino, and Britt Robertson. It centers on the first human born on Mars, and the inter-planetary friendship he forms with a foster girl who lives on Earth. “The Space Between Us” cost $30 million to produce. STX’s financial exposure was less than $3.7 million after foreign sales, tax credits, and co-financing deals are taken into account.