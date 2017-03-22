Movie-going hit record levels in 2016, setting a new high-water mark for the film industry by a hair. Global box office revenue rose a percentage point, ending the year with $38.6 billion, according to a report by the Motion Picture Association of America. The year had its fair share of planet-spanning hits such as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Finding Dory,” but the film business also had to grapple with a slow down in China. After years of explosive growth, Chinese ticket sales were down a 1% at $6.6 billion. That’s a disappointing result for an industry that has looked to the Middle Kingdom as an unstinting source of ticket sales and investment. In 2015, for instance, the Chinese box office rose nearly 49%.

The picture was brighter in the United States and Canada, where revenues hit a record $11.4 billion, a 2% increase from 2015. Domestic admissions were essentially flat at 1.32 billion. Avid moviegoers helped to keep seats filled. Eleven percent of the population were deemed frequent cinemagoers, which the MPAA described as people who attend the movies once a month or more. They were responsible for 48 percent of all tickets sold. Some 246 million people, more than two-thirds the two country’s population, attended at least one movie last year, an increase of 2%.

Audiences in the U.S. and Canada also got a little younger, a good sign for an industry that is worried that millennials are turning away from the big screen in favor of gaming, streaming services, and other digital forms of entertainment. In 2016, 18-24 year olds went to the movies an average of 6.5 times over the year, up 0.6 from 2015 and the largest increase of any age group.

The MPAA is the major studios’ lobbying arm in Washington, D.C., where it primarily is focused on the issue of piracy. It also compiles a global and domestic snapshot of the movie-going consumer. The group’s research found that the stateside crowds for films were growing more diverse. Caucasians continued to make up the moviegoers (59%), but per capita attendance increased for African Americans and for audiences in the Asian/Other category compared to 2015. Ticket sales were nearly even split between the genders with women comprising 52% of buyers. Three of the top five grossing films in 2016 attracted majority female audiences, including the year’s biggest hit, “Finding Dory.” The animated sequel received 55 percent of its box office from women. As for the rest of the top five, “The Jungle Book” and “Sing” also received a greater share of their revenue from women, while “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Captain America:Civil War” attracted majority male audiences.

There were more films released in 2016, with the number of features topping out at 718, up a percentage point. However, that was largely due to independent players. The six major studios that make up the membership of the MPAA only released 133 films, a drop of 5% from 2015. Studios are making fewer films, while spending big money on blockbuster hopefuls they believe can play well overseas. Foreign revenues are increasingly important to Hollywood’s bottom line. The international box office in U.S. dollars racked up $27.2 billion, accounting 71 percent of total box office in 2016. There were troubling signs, however. The foreign box office fell for the first time in a decade, as China proved to be a drag on results. It wasn’t the only area of constriction. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East and Africa dropped 2.1% to $9.5 billion, and Latin America was even harder hit, falling 17% to $2.8 billion.

