Box Office: ‘Pirates’ On Course for $275 Million Global Launch

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is sailing its way to an easy domestic box office win this weekend, but it’s international numbers are on course to make an even bigger splash. The fifth film in the Disney franchise is expected to net $275 million globally this Memorial Day weekend after reeling in $110 million already through Friday.

The Johnny Depp vehicle … er … ship only made about $21 million domestically so far — when including Thursday night previews — which means the other $86 million came from abroad. China accounted for most of that money at $21.3 million. India and Vietnam were the only countries where “Pirates” didn’t debut at No. 1.

A key factor in Disney’s projected digits is the fact that “Dead Men” is opening in a staggering 91 percent of the market at once. In Japan, the debut has been floated all the way to July 1.

“Dead Men” was originally expecting competition from Paramount in the form of “Baywatch,” however, the Dwayne Johnson-Zac Efron beachfront buddy comedy is expected to bomb away with a 4-day total of just $21 million ($25 million when accounting for Wednesday and Thursday night previews). For its part, though, Paramount is leaving the foreign markets to “Pirates” and will open “Baywatch” in about two-thirds of international territories in the first weekend in June.

Elsewhere in the Disney universe, “Beauty and the Beast” is less than $1 million away from cracking $500 million domestically while “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” just breached $750 million worldwide.

Depp is joined by Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Kevin McNally, Geoffrey Rush, and Orlando Bloom in “Dead Men.” “Kon-Tiki” team Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg are directing, with Jerry Bruckheimer producing. The executive producers are Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, Joe Caracciolo, Jr., Terry Rossio, and Brigham Taylor.