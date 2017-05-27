Box Office: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Tells $75 Million Tale, ‘Baywatch’ Walks the Plank

Memorial Day weekend marks the opening for two summer blockbusters this year — “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and “Baywatch” — but only one of the nautical-themed narratives is sailing away with a 4-day win. That’s because Disney’s “Pirates” is currently on course for a debut just under $75 million, while Paramount’s “Baywatch” is expected to drown at just $21 million by weekend’s end.

After taking in $5.5 million in Thursday night previews, the fifth installment of Johnny Depp’s swashbuckling franchise added another $16 million to its domestic gross from 4,276 theaters on Friday, giving it a total of just about $21 million so far. However, the Dwayne Johnson-Zac Efron reboot isn’t expected to make much more than that — even with Saturday and Sunday factored in. “Baywatch” netted $4.5 million from Wednesday and Thursday night previews alone, but only added another $5.5 million from 3,647 locations on Friday, meaning the beachy buddy comedy is looking at a 5-day total of about $25 million.

If “Baywatch” continues taking on water despite it’s strong marketing presence, Disney could potentially claim both top spots this week thanks to “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” In its fourth week, Chris Pratt’s high-flying sequel is also expected to make an additional $26 million, giving the film a cume of $340 million domestically. “Guardians” took in around $6 million from 3,871 theaters on Friday.

“Alien: Covenant” from Fox drops from No. 1 to No. 4 this week, expected to only add about $14 million to its box office for a two-week total of $60 million. Warner Bros. and MGM’s “Everything, Everything” rounds out the top 5 with an expected $9 million this weekend, for a cume of $24 million in two weeks.

““Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” “Snatched,” “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” “The Boss Baby,” and “Fate of the Furious” finish out the top 10.