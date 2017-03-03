Hugh Jackman’s “Logan” has opened with a powerful $9.5 million in Thursday night previews.

Fox’s comic book adaptation is expected to debut with $70 million for the opening weekend at 4,071 sites — easily topping the $53 million launch for “Lego Batman” as the top debut of 2017 so far. Fox has been predicting an opening in the mid-$60 million range.

The Thursday night opening is above the $9.4 million from previews for “X-Men: Apocalypse” at $8.2 million and “Doctor Strange” at $9.4 million.

“Logan” follows a battle-weary Wolverine hiding out in Texas with Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier. The mutant warrior is brought out of seclusion when he gets enlisted to protect a mysterious young mutant, played by Dafne Keen. “Logan” cost $97 million to produce.

Critics have embraced “Logan,” which carries a sterling 93% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes since its Feb. 17 premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

Jackman has said “Logan” is his final turn as Wolverine — the powerful mutant character who says little and relies on adamantium claws. He first portrayed Wolverine in the first “X-Men” movie in 2000 and has starred since in multiple “X-Men” titles including 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” and 2013’s “The Wolverine.”

Fandango reported Thursday that “Logan” is outpacing all X-Men ensemble movies and all previous Wolverine spinoffs.

The second weekend of Blumhouse-Universal’s horror -thriller “Get Out” should lead the rest of the pack in the $20 million range after opening with a surprisingly strong $33.3 million. Directed by Jordan Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out” is already huge profitable, given its $5 million price tag.

Lionsgate will release “The Shack,” a faith-based film about a man whose beliefs are thrown into question after a family tragedy, with an opening forecast in the $10 million to $12 million range at 2,888 locations. Octavia Spencer and Sam Worthington star in “The Shack,” which has employed word-of-mouth screenings for influencers, pastors, and bishops, as well as promotions on Christian Broadcasting Network and Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Prospects are modest for Open Road’s drama “Before I Fall” with forecasts of a $5 million launch at 2,346 sites. Zooey Deutch stars as a high-schooler who discovers she may be living her last day alive in a perpetual loop. Reviewers have been supportive with a 73% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fresh off of its surprise best picture win, “Moonlight” will expand to roughly 1,500 theaters. The coming-of-age drama is already available on home entertainment platforms. It has made nearly $23 million domestically, a handsome return on its $1.5 million budget.