Hugh Jackman’s “Logan” is a box office beast.

Fox’s Wolverine film posted $33.1 million on Friday from 4,071 locations, raising its three-day estimate to over $80 million. To become the largest opening on 2017 so far, the movie need only top “The Lego Batman Movie’s” $53 million launch.

“Logan” follows a battle-weary Wolverine hiding out with Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in rural Texas, where they’re tasked with protecting mysterious young mutant, played by Dafne Keen. “Logan” cost $97 million to produce, and is the widest domestic opening ever for an R-rated film. Critics are praising the film — it currently has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. James Mangold directed the film, which Jackman has said will be his last as Wolverine.

Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” looks to land solidly in second this weekend after earning $8 million from 2,938 locations on Friday. By the end of its second weekend, the horror-thriller should tack on an additional $24 million.

Lionsgate’s faith-based movie “The Shack” earned $5.5 million on Friday from 2,888 theaters — its three-day estimate of between $14.5 and $16 million should place it in third. Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by William P. Young, “The Shack” stars Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer and Graham Greene. Stuart Hazeldine directed the film, about a man who questions his beliefs after his daughter is murdered, from a script written by John Fusco.

“The Lego Batman Movie” and “John Wick: Chapter 2” should round out the top five, ahead of Open Road’s drama “Before I Fall.” The film, showing muted results in its first frame, earned $1.6 million from 2,346 locations on its way to a $4 million opening.

Following its dramatic Oscar victory, A24 expanded “Moonlight” to more than 1,500 locations. The exquisitely crafted coming-of-age drama earned an additional $640,000 on Friday. By the end of the weekend, the movie will have grossed close to $25 million on its $1.5 million budget. Still, “Hidden Figures” and “La La Land” remain the two cash cows from the 2017 awards season. Both films should land in the top ten this weekend.