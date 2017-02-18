In its second frame, “The Lego Batman Movie” knocked down fresh films “The Great Wall,” “Fist Fight” and “A Cure For Wellness” to win the Friday box office.

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment’s animated adventure picked up an additional $7.5 million from 4,088 theaters on its way to a four-day estimate in the $38 million range. Universal’s “Fifty Shades Darker,” which came out on top last Friday, looks to land solidly in second for the weekend after earning $6.8 million this Friday from 3,714 locations.

Universal’s “Great Wall” starring Matt Damon earned $5.9 million on Friday from 3,325 theaters, landing it in third. The Legendary production’s holiday weekend estimate stands between $19 and $20 million.

New Line’s “Fist Fight” should round out the top five behind the second weekend of “John Wick: Chapter 2.” The comedy took in $3.8 million on Friday from 3,185 locations on its way to a four-day opening between $12 and $13 million.

Fox’s “A Cure for Wellness” earned a sickly $1.5 million on Friday from 2,704 locations on its way to an opening between $4 and $5 million that could leave it out of the top ten.

“The Great Wall” has already earned over $200 million overseas, including over $170 million in China since its release on Dec. 16. Directed by Zhang Yimou, the film carries a $150 million budget — the most expensive movie ever shot in China — and is co-financed by Le Vision Pictures and China Film Group. Damon stars alongside Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe, and Andy Lau.

Ice Cube and Charlie Day star in “Fist Fight” as feuding teachers, and was a $20 million production. Jillian Bell, Tracy Morgan, and Christina Hendricks also star.

“A Cure for Wellness,” meanwhile, cost $40 million and was directed by Gore Verbinski. Dane DeHaan stars in the film, which came under fire for its controversial “fake news” promotional campaign.