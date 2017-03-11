“Kong: Skull Island” is king of the Friday box office.

The monster movie from Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment picked up $20.2 million in receipts after Friday viewings were counted, on its way to a $54 million opening weekend from 3,846 locations. With “Kong” standing alone as the only major release this weekend, “Logan” landed in second, earning $10 million from 4,071 spots. Fox’s Wolverine movie starring Hugh Jackman was expected to put the pressure on “Kong,” but now looks to land solidly in second with an additional $36 million or so by the end of the weekend. Universal and Blumhouse’s “Get Out” earned a strong $6 million in its third weekend on the way to $21 million from 3,143 theaters. The horror-thriller — written, produced and directed by Jordan Peele — should easily round out the weekend’s top three.

Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman make up the core cast of “Kong.” Jordan Vogt-Roberts directed the movie based on a script by Dan Gilroy, Max Borenstein and Derek Connolly with story assistance from John Gatins. The franchise reboot was made for an estimated $135 million, and currently holds a certified fresh 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Logan” was a box office beast during its opening weekend last week when it earned $88.4 million. The week before, “Get Out” was on top with $30.5 million. Although the total grosses this year have trailed 2016, next weekend, Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” is expected to help efforts made by “Logan,” “Kong” and “Get Out” to close the gap.