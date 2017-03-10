It’s mutant vs. beast as the “Logan” and “Kong: Skull Island” face-off continues at the weekend box office.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s King Kong movie should lead the pack in its opening weekend, according to Friday afternoon estimates. The tentpole looks to earn about $18 million on Friday (including the $3.7 million it made in Thursday previews) on its way to an opening in the $45 to $50 million range from 3,846 theaters. The most recent number holds with earlier estimates.

Overseas, “Kong” has made $12 million in two days. U.K. leads international grosses for the film with $751,000, followed by Russia, UAE and Korea.

Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman make up the core cast of “Kong.” Jordan Vogt-Roberts directed the movie based on a script by Dan Gilroy, Max Borenstein and Derek Connolly with story assistance from John Gatins. The franchise reboot was made for an estimated $135 million, and currently holds a certified fresh 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since it is the only major release this weekend, “Kong’s” toughest competition comes in the form of Hugh Jackman. “Logan” was a box office beast during its opening weekend last week when it earned $88.4 million. During its second frame, the film, from 20th Century Fox, is expected to earn about $40 million from 4,071 locations. Blumhouse and Universal’s third weekend of the horror thriller “Get Out” should land safely in third with about $20 million.

As of March 7, the total grosses for this year’s box office trailed 2016 by 2.8%. Next weekend, Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” is expected to help efforts made by “Logan,” “Kong” and “Get Out” to close the gap.