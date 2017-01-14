“Live by Night” and “Monster Trucks” on its way to a second straight box office victory over the four-day holiday weekend.” faced tough competition from horror film “The Bye Bye Man” on Friday the 13th, but looks to easily hold of all newcomers including Ben Affleck’s “
After narrowly beating out “Rogue One” last week, Fox’s “Hidden Figures” earned $5.5 million on Friday from 3,286 locations on its way to four-day total of $28 million. STX’s “Bye Bye Man” made $5.4 million on Friday from 2,220 theaters and should end up with about $15 million by the holiday weekend’s end. The horror film is in the mix with returners “Sing,” “La La Land” and “Rogue One” which should all end up in the $15 to $16 million range.
CBS Films-Lionsgate’s “Patriots Day” scored decently in its move to wide release after taking $4.1 million on Friday, the movie should end up with about $14 to $15 million this weekend. Open Road’s Jamie Foxx police thriller “Sleepless” made $3 million at 1,803 theaters and should pick up $10 million this weekend. Other newcomers aren’t faring well at all: “Live by Night,” from Warner Bros., made $2 million on Friday from 2,822 locations on its way to a $6.4 million opening in wide release. The big-budgeted “Monster Trucks” from Paramount made only $2.6 million at 3,119 theaters on Friday and should make $13.4 million this weekend.
