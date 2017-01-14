“Hidden Figures” faced tough competition from horror film “The Bye Bye Man” on Friday the 13th, but looks to easily hold of all newcomers including Ben Affleck’s “Live by Night” and “Monster Trucks” on its way to a second straight box office victory over the four-day holiday weekend.

After narrowly beating out “Rogue One” last week, Fox’s “Hidden Figures” earned $5.5 million on Friday from 3,286 locations on its way to four-day total of $28 million. STX’s “Bye Bye Man” made $5.4 million on Friday from 2,220 theaters and should end up with about $15 million by the holiday weekend’s end. The horror film is in the mix with returners “Sing,” “La La Land” and “Rogue One” which should all end up in the $15 to $16 million range.

CBS Films-Lionsgate’s “Patriots Day” scored decently in its move to wide release after taking $4.1 million on Friday, the movie should end up with about $14 to $15 million this weekend. Open Road’s Jamie Foxx police thriller “Sleepless” made $3 million at 1,803 theaters and should pick up $10 million this weekend. Other newcomers aren’t faring well at all: “Live by Night,” from Warner Bros., made $2 million on Friday from 2,822 locations on its way to a $6.4 million opening in wide release. The big-budgeted “Monster Trucks” from Paramount made only $2.6 million at 3,119 theaters on Friday and should make $13.4 million this weekend.

