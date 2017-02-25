Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” continued its strong box office opening run on Friday, earning $10.8 million at 2,781 locations. Its weekend total is now estimated at $28.5 million, and it should easily win the weekend.

The same, however, can not be said for Lionsgate Premiere’s “Rock Dog” and Open Road’s “Collide.” The former made $888,000 on Friday from 2,077 theaters, bringing its weekend estimate to $3.5 million, while the latter made $538,000 from 2,045 locations and is eyeing a $1.5 million opening weekend.

“Get Out,” from Universal and Blumhouse, is the feature directorial debut for Peele, who is best known for the Comedy Central series “Key & Peele.” The horror-thriller, about an interracial couple who visit the girlfriend’s white parents at their mysterious and threatening estate, stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford. Like several of Blumhouse’s recent releases including “Split” and the Purge and Ouija franchises, “Get Out” was made on a low budget — in this case, about $4.5 million — and is over-performing with audiences.

“Collide” is an action thriller starring Nicholas Hoult and Felicity Jones that was originally supposed to open in 2015, set up at Relativity Media, but left the company during its financial collapse. “Rock Dog” is a Chinese-American co-production about a Tibetan Mastiff who dreams of making it in the music world. The voice cast includes Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard and J. K. Simmons.

More to come…