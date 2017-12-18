Box Office: Fathom Events Sees Soaring 2017 Performance (EXCLUSIVE)

Amid an overall slump in domestic moviegoing, Fathom Events has seen a surge this year in box office for its live events and one-night showings for theatrical chains.

The company, which is co-owned by AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings and Regal Entertainment Group, has topped the $1 million mark with 26 different events in 2017. That’s nearly double its 2016 mark of 14 events with more than $1 million.

Six events topped the $2 million mark, led by a Feb. 16 showing of “Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical” with $4.7 million and followed by faith-based documentaries “Is Genesis History” with $2.7 million and “In Our Hands: The Battle for Jerusalem” with $2.5 million, “Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You!” with $2.4 million, the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match with $2.4 million, and “Jeepers Creepers 3” with $2.2 million.

“This year has seen tremendous growth for Fathom and event cinema, proving that consumers want a true event experience in their movie theater,” said Ray Nutt, chief executive officer. “We’re planning to give fans more of what they want next year, including new verticals, more live events and making sure the cinema is a viewing option for major cultural moments.”

Nutt, a longtime Regal executive, came on board as Fathom CEO in July, replacing John Rubey. He told Variety that Fathom’s strategy has been to offer big-screen events that can’t be duplicated elsewhere. Events tend to be scheduled during the Monday-Thursday corridor, when moviegoing is lower than on weekends, with a minimum of several hundred outlets

The company was spun out of National Cinemedia in 2013 to focus on live performances. The Metropolitan Opera has been a reliable draw for Fathom with nine of those showings topping $1 million this year.

Fathom’s biggest recent event was “Batman: The Killing Joke” in 1,183 theaters last year. Its largest live event was Kirk Cameron’s “Revive Us 2” at 793 theaters.

The Fathom titles topping $1 million in 2017:

Princess Mononoke 20th Anniversary

The Met Live in HD: Nabucco

TCM Big Screen Classics: Singin’ in the Rain 65th Anniversary (1952)

The Met Live in HD: Roméo et Juliette

Dirty Dancing 30th Anniversary

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!

Is Genesis History?

The Met Live in HD: Rusalka

The Met Live in HD: La Traviata

The Met Live in HD: Idomeneo

Facing Darkness

The Met Live in HD: Eugene Onegin

Chonda Pierce: Enough

The Met Live in HD: Der Rosenkavalier

IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem

Mayweather vs McGregor

Jeepers Creepers 3

Steve McQueen: American Icon

MULLY

The Met Live in HD: Norma

The Met Live in HD: Die Zauberflöte

TCM Big Screen Classics: The Princess Bride 30th Anniversary (1987)

Spirited Away

Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You!

Genesis: Paradise Lost

TCM Big Screen Classics: Casablanca 75th Anniversary