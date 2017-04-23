“The Fate of the Furious” is racing to defend its title at the top of the box office, while a number of new releases including “The Promise” and “Unforgettable” are being left in the dust.

Universal’s eighth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise proved to be a global box office titan when it opened last weekend to a record-shattering $532.5 million. This time around looks to tell mostly the same story — while domestic grosses slipped 61% from its first to second weekend, the movie is still easily topping the box office with $38.7 million from 4,329 locations. A bankable, diverse cast including Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron leads the film directed by F. Gary Gray.

While studios wait for summer season to commence, there are no surprise hits to come of this weekend’s releases. Warner Bros.’ “Unforgettable” seems to have slipped audiences’ minds, earning $4.8 million in its first weekend from 2,417 theaters.

“It just didn’t resonate with the intended audience,” said Jeff Goldstein, the president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros. Goldstein stressed that the movie was made for a moderate price, and the marketing was “targeted and appropriate” for the audience.

The directorial debut of Denise Di Novi stars Katherine Heigl as a scorned ex-wife, and Rosario Dawson as a woman who is newly engaged to the same man. In his review for Variety, critic Peter Debruge lauded Heigl’s “terrific” performance, and wrote that her casting “savvily exploits the actress’s prickly reputation within the industry.”

“Unforgettable” joins a string of so-so to disappointing releases from Warner Bros. so far this year, including “Chips” and “Fist Fight.” At least the Heigl movie had a low production budget ( about $12 million) to minimize losses.

“The Promise,” too, couldn’t follow through, despite a social media push from stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashian sisters and Cher. The movie, from Open Road Films on behalf of Survival Pictures, looks to round out the weekend with about $4.1 million from 2,251 locations — barely cracking the top ten for the weekend.

While “The Promise” could be considered a massive disappointment for its $90 million price tag, the film’s backers hoped it would raise awareness more than earn money. All proceeds made from the movie will be donated to charity.

Disney’s latest animal documentary “Born in China,” a co-production between Disneynature and Shanghai Media Group, is making $5.1 million from 1,508 theaters.

In its fourth frame, Fox’s “The Boss Baby” will bottle up $12.8 million from 3,697 locations, putting it in second place behind “Fate.” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” should hold onto third with $10 million from 3,315 theaters.

Warner Bros.’ “Going in Style” should slide into fourth with $5 million from 3,038 spots. The height comedy targeted at an older demo starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin saw only a 20% decline in ticket sales from its second to third weekend. “Born in China” looks to round out the top five.

