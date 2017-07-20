‘Dunkirk’ Opens Solidly With $2.2 Million in 7 European Markets

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
'Dunkirk' Opens Solidly With $2.2 Million
Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” has launched in first place in seven European markets that opened Wednesday with a total of $2.2 million for Warner Bros.

France launched with $1.1 million with 143,000 admissions on 668 screens, outperforming the opening day gross for Nolan’s “Interstellar” by 68% and equal to “American Sniper.”

Related

Dunkirk

Iraq War Veteran and Author Draws Similarities Between Dunkirk and 9/11 (Guest Column)

Scandinavian markets also generated  $656,000 for the region, with Sweden commanding a 53% share of the total market, Norway at 52%, and Finland at 40%.

“Dunkirk” opens in 24 additional territories Thursday, including Russia, Korea and Australia. The UK and Spain follow on Friday, for a total of 46 markets for the weekend.

“Dunkirk” will open in the U.S. on Friday amid expectations of a launch in the $30 million to $35 million range as it sets sail in more than 3,600 venues. The movie is getting the widest 70MM release in more than two decades, which is a testament to the trust the backers have in Nolan. The director shot much of “Dunkirk” with Imax’s extremely high-resolution 2D film cameras.

The movie, based on the 1940 evacuation of more than 300,000 Allied troops from France, stars Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, and Harry Styles. Film critics have been impressed and offered extensive praise for the cinematography, direction, acting and musical score.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad