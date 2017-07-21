‘Dunkirk’ Takes $8.6 Million in Early International Openings

Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” has grossed $8.6 million from its first two days in 31 international markets.

France is the leading market with $1.8 million on 668 screens in its first two days, followed by South Korea with $1.6 million on its opening day on Thursday at 1,252 locations. The Korean results were in line with Nolan’s “Interstellar” and above “Gravity” and “American Sniper.”

“Dunkirk,” based on the 1940 evacuation of 300,000 stranded Allied troops from France, stars Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, and Harry Styles. Film critics have already offered extensive praise for the cinematography, direction, acting, and musical score.

Nolan shot most of “Dunkirk” in France and California. The Warner Bros. release has a price tag of $150 million.

Australia took in $938,000, including Wednesday night sneaks, on 535 screens for a 54% share of the top five films. The results are 45% ahead of “Gravity,” 33% ahead of “Interstellar,” and on par with “American Sniper.”

Russia debuted with $641,000 on 2,119 screens with a 42% share of the top five films. Opening day results are 6% ahead of “Gravity.”

“Dunkirk” opens in 15 more markets Friday, including Spain and the U.K. Thursday night previews in North America hit $5.5 million and the World War II epic is expected to gross at least $35 million in its opening weekend, topping openings for “Girls Trip” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”