‘Dunkirk’ Scores $45.6 Million From International Box Office, ‘Despicable Me 3’ Crosses $800 Million Worldwide

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Dunkirk
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

While “Dunkirkcontinues to top the domestic box office charts, the story appears to be just as positive overseas.

Christopher Nolan’s latest grossed an estimated $45.6 million from 63 markets abroad this weekend. The movie’s international total is now $131.3 million. Combined with strong domestic earnings, the World War II film has already crossed the $200 million mark worldwide with $234.1 million.

Imax screens alone are responsible for $12.3 million of “Dunkirk’s” global box office this weekend from 710 screens in 68 markets. The worldwide Imax cume for the movie now stands at $40.1 million.

Related

Dunkirk Review

Film Review: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’

Illumination and Universal’s “Despicable Me 3” is also crossing a milestone this weekend. With $36.1 million from 63 international territories, the animated threequel has earned more than $800 million worldwide. Overseas alone it has grossed $588.8 million. Combined with the North American estimated total of $230.4 million, the worldwide number is currently $819.2 million.

Meanwhile, at Disney, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” has officially made more than $600 million at the international box office. With a $3.7 million global weekend from a handful of domestic screenings, and 25 foreign territories, the movie’s global cume is $776 million.

All those milestones preface this weekend’s fresh release, “Atomic Blonde,” which opened in specific foreign markets — Russia, Ukraine, Ex-Soviet Union Republics, Middle East, Turkey, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Israel, Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

From that initial international rollout, the Universal and Sierra/Affinity film grossed $5.9 million this weekend.

That leaves a few holdovers that are still screening in various international markets. Among them are Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Knight,” which grossed $9.8 million this weekend, raising its international total to $440.1 million, and Disney’s “Cars 3,” which earned an additional $8.1 million from 30 international markets this weekend, or 57 percent of its eventual footprint.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad