‘Dunkirk’ Scores $45.6 Million From International Box Office, ‘Despicable Me 3’ Crosses $800 Million Worldwide

While “Dunkirk” continues to top the domestic box office charts, the story appears to be just as positive overseas.

Christopher Nolan’s latest grossed an estimated $45.6 million from 63 markets abroad this weekend. The movie’s international total is now $131.3 million. Combined with strong domestic earnings, the World War II film has already crossed the $200 million mark worldwide with $234.1 million.

Imax screens alone are responsible for $12.3 million of “Dunkirk’s” global box office this weekend from 710 screens in 68 markets. The worldwide Imax cume for the movie now stands at $40.1 million.

Illumination and Universal’s “Despicable Me 3” is also crossing a milestone this weekend. With $36.1 million from 63 international territories, the animated threequel has earned more than $800 million worldwide. Overseas alone it has grossed $588.8 million. Combined with the North American estimated total of $230.4 million, the worldwide number is currently $819.2 million.

Meanwhile, at Disney, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” has officially made more than $600 million at the international box office. With a $3.7 million global weekend from a handful of domestic screenings, and 25 foreign territories, the movie’s global cume is $776 million.

All those milestones preface this weekend’s fresh release, “Atomic Blonde,” which opened in specific foreign markets — Russia, Ukraine, Ex-Soviet Union Republics, Middle East, Turkey, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Israel, Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

From that initial international rollout, the Universal and Sierra/Affinity film grossed $5.9 million this weekend.

That leaves a few holdovers that are still screening in various international markets. Among them are Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Knight,” which grossed $9.8 million this weekend, raising its international total to $440.1 million, and Disney’s “Cars 3,” which earned an additional $8.1 million from 30 international markets this weekend, or 57 percent of its eventual footprint.