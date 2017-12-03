Box Office: ‘Coco’ Repeats as Box Office Winner With $26.1 Million

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney-Pixar’s animated comedy “Coco” easily repeated as the winner of the North American box office with a solid $26.1 million at 3,987 locations during a moderate weekend.

The third weekend of Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s “Justice League” finished second with about $16.5 million at 3,820 sites, with the superhero tentpole dropping 60%.

Lionsgate’s “Wonder” continued to perform well with $12.5 million at 3,449 venues to come in third followed by Disney-Marvel’s fifth frame of “Thor: Ragnarok” with $9.7 million at 3,148 sites, the fourth weekend of Paramount’s “Daddy’s Home 2” with $7 million at 3,403 venues and Fox’s fourth weekend of “Murder on the Orient Express” with $6.7 million at 3,201 screens.

Awards contenders “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” tied for seventh place with $4.5 million each. A24’s “Lady Bird” expanded by 403 sites to 1,194 and Fox Searchlight’s “Three Billboards” doubled its run to 1,430 screens.

The major studios opted to rely on holdovers during the session and held off on any wide openings. A24 generated strong performance from its limited launch of James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” with $1.2 million at 19 locations for a $64,254 per screen average. Fox Searchlight’s “The Shape of Water” saw an impressive $166,800 at two theaters and Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” debuted with a solid $140,555 at five sites through Amazon.

Related

Sony Classics’ second weekend of “Call Me By Your Name” posted a stellar $281,280 at four screens for a 10-day total of $908,175. It won best feature at the Gotham Independent Film Awards on Nov. 27.

Coco” has now taken in $108.7 million in its first 12 days following a 47% decline from its opening. The film, based on the traditions surrounding the Day of the Dead holiday in Mexico, centers on a 12-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a musician. The film has been embraced by critics with a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Disney’s “Moana” performed slightly better during the same period last year with $119.8 million after 12 days.

The studio has not released a price for “Coco.” Disney-Pixar titles are usually budgeted in the $175 million to $200 million range.

Justice League” has finished its first 17 days with $197.3 million domestically. The movie, which teams up the DC characters in the same manner as Disney-Marvel’s superheroes, is the 10th highest-grossing title released in 2017. It’s been the lowest performer among the five films in the DC Extended Universe, with “Wonder Woman” grossing $275.1 million in its first 17 days in June and “Suicide Squad” taking in $262.4 million in its first 17 days last year.

Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman along with Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as the Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg as the superheroes team up to save the world. Warner Bros. has not disclosed the production cost, which is believed to be as much as $300 million.

More to come

 

More Film

  • 'Coco' Box Office: Pixar Film Repeats

    Box Office: 'Coco' Repeats as Box Office Winner With $26.1 Million

    Disney-Pixar’s animated comedy “Coco” easily repeated as the winner of the North American box office with a solid $26.1 million at 3,987 locations during a moderate weekend. The third weekend of Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s “Justice League” finished second with about $16.5 million at 3,820 sites, with the superhero tentpole dropping 60%. Lionsgate’s “Wonder” continued to […]

  • ATF: Singapore’s Taipan Strikes Slate Deal

    ATF: Singapore’s Taipan Strikes Slate Deal With China’s Hua Cheng

    Disney-Pixar’s animated comedy “Coco” easily repeated as the winner of the North American box office with a solid $26.1 million at 3,987 locations during a moderate weekend. The third weekend of Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s “Justice League” finished second with about $16.5 million at 3,820 sites, with the superhero tentpole dropping 60%. Lionsgate’s “Wonder” continued to […]

  • Asia Producers Should Focus on Local

    Screen Singapore: Producers Should Focus on Local Detail in a Globalized Industry

    Disney-Pixar’s animated comedy “Coco” easily repeated as the winner of the North American box office with a solid $26.1 million at 3,987 locations during a moderate weekend. The third weekend of Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s “Justice League” finished second with about $16.5 million at 3,820 sites, with the superhero tentpole dropping 60%. Lionsgate’s “Wonder” continued to […]

  • ‘Inversion,’ ‘Ship Breaker’ Set For 2018

    ‘Inversion,’ ‘Ship Breaker’ Set For 2018 Shoots, Says Philip Lee (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney-Pixar’s animated comedy “Coco” easily repeated as the winner of the North American box office with a solid $26.1 million at 3,987 locations during a moderate weekend. The third weekend of Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s “Justice League” finished second with about $16.5 million at 3,820 sites, with the superhero tentpole dropping 60%. Lionsgate’s “Wonder” continued to […]

  • Sphinx face - The Ten Commandments

    Another Sphinx Head Discovered From 'The Ten Commandments'

    Disney-Pixar’s animated comedy “Coco” easily repeated as the winner of the North American box office with a solid $26.1 million at 3,987 locations during a moderate weekend. The third weekend of Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s “Justice League” finished second with about $16.5 million at 3,820 sites, with the superhero tentpole dropping 60%. Lionsgate’s “Wonder” continued to […]

  • The Chambermaid Ventana Sur Fest Traveler

    Ventana Sur 2017: A 10-Point Wrap

    Disney-Pixar’s animated comedy “Coco” easily repeated as the winner of the North American box office with a solid $26.1 million at 3,987 locations during a moderate weekend. The third weekend of Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s “Justice League” finished second with about $16.5 million at 3,820 sites, with the superhero tentpole dropping 60%. Lionsgate’s “Wonder” continued to […]

  • Ventana Sur: INCAA Announces Stand-Alone Blood

    Ventana Sur: Argentina’s INCAA Announces Stand-Alone Blood Window Festival to Debut in Pinamar

    Disney-Pixar’s animated comedy “Coco” easily repeated as the winner of the North American box office with a solid $26.1 million at 3,987 locations during a moderate weekend. The third weekend of Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s “Justice League” finished second with about $16.5 million at 3,820 sites, with the superhero tentpole dropping 60%. Lionsgate’s “Wonder” continued to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad