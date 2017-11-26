You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Call Me by Your Name,’ ‘Darkest Hour’ Soar in Limited Openings

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Call Me By Your Name
CREDIT: Screenshot

Awards contenders “Call Me by Your Name” and Gary Oldman’s “Darkest Hour” have both scored impressive platform openings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Coming of age drama “Call Me by Your Name,” which led the way on Nov. 21 with six Spirit Award nominations, saw stellar returns from a Sony Classics release with $404,874 at four venues in Los Angeles and New York since its Friday launch for an impressive per-screen average of $101,219. That’s the best three-day limited opening of 2017, topping the “Lady Bird” launch with $364,437 on four screens, and the highest since “La La Land” opened with $881,104 at five venues last December.

Call Me by Your Name” received Spirit nominations for best feature, Timothee Chalamet as best male lead, Armie Hammer as best male supporting, and Luca Guadagnino in the directing category, along with editing and cinematography nods. Chalamet plays a 17-year-old with Hammer as a postgraduate student who comes to stay with his family for the summer in Italy.

Sony Classics showed the movie at the Arclight and Landmark in Los Angeles and at the Paris and Union Square in New York City. It plans to begin expansion on either Dec. 8 or 15.

Related

Focus Features’ “Darkest Hour,” starring Oldman as Winston Churchill, opened strongly with a $248,000 at four theaters for the five days. The well-reviewed film — which centers on Chruchill’s early days as prime minister in 1940 with a possible Nazi invasion of Britain looming — is playing at the Arclight and Landmark in Los Angeles and the Union Square and Lincoln Plaza in New York City.

“Audiences are loving the film,” said Focus distribution president Lisa Bunnell. “Gary’s unrecognizable portrayal and seeing how one of history’s tried and true leaders used the power of words to unite his people. Exits polls have been through the roof in the mid 90s in the top two boxes, showing great signs that this film will have a very long run.”

“Darkest Hour,” directed by Joe Wright, will expand into other top 10 markets on Dec. 8 and go nationwide two weeks later.

More Film

  • Call Me By Your Name

    'Call Me by Your Name,' 'Darkest Hour' Soar in Limited Openings

    Awards contenders “Call Me by Your Name” and Gary Oldman’s “Darkest Hour” have both scored impressive platform openings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Coming of age drama “Call Me by Your Name,” which led the way on Nov. 21 with six Spirit Award nominations, saw stellar returns from a Sony Classics release with $404,874 at four […]

  • Justice League

    'Justice League' Tops $300 Million at International Box Office

    Awards contenders “Call Me by Your Name” and Gary Oldman’s “Darkest Hour” have both scored impressive platform openings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Coming of age drama “Call Me by Your Name,” which led the way on Nov. 21 with six Spirit Award nominations, saw stellar returns from a Sony Classics release with $404,874 at four […]

  • Coco Pixar Disney

    Box Office: 'Coco' Beats 'Justice League' Over Holiday Weekend

    Awards contenders “Call Me by Your Name” and Gary Oldman’s “Darkest Hour” have both scored impressive platform openings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Coming of age drama “Call Me by Your Name,” which led the way on Nov. 21 with six Spirit Award nominations, saw stellar returns from a Sony Classics release with $404,874 at four […]

  • Mar del Plata: ‘Wajib,’ ‘Scourge,’ ‘Cocote,’

    Mar del Plata: ‘Wajib,’ ‘Scourge,’ ‘Cocote,’ ‘Baronesa’ Top 2017 Fest

    Awards contenders “Call Me by Your Name” and Gary Oldman’s “Darkest Hour” have both scored impressive platform openings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Coming of age drama “Call Me by Your Name,” which led the way on Nov. 21 with six Spirit Award nominations, saw stellar returns from a Sony Classics release with $404,874 at four […]

  • Rance Howard and Ron HowardWorld Premiere

    Rance Howard, Ron Howard's Father, Dies at 89

    Awards contenders “Call Me by Your Name” and Gary Oldman’s “Darkest Hour” have both scored impressive platform openings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Coming of age drama “Call Me by Your Name,” which led the way on Nov. 21 with six Spirit Award nominations, saw stellar returns from a Sony Classics release with $404,874 at four […]

  • Henry Golding Talks ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’

    Henry Golding Talks ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and Asian Casting Controversies

    Awards contenders “Call Me by Your Name” and Gary Oldman’s “Darkest Hour” have both scored impressive platform openings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Coming of age drama “Call Me by Your Name,” which led the way on Nov. 21 with six Spirit Award nominations, saw stellar returns from a Sony Classics release with $404,874 at four […]

  • Spackman Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Now I

    Spackman Boards Korean Fantasy ‘Now I Will Meet You’

    Awards contenders “Call Me by Your Name” and Gary Oldman’s “Darkest Hour” have both scored impressive platform openings over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Coming of age drama “Call Me by Your Name,” which led the way on Nov. 21 with six Spirit Award nominations, saw stellar returns from a Sony Classics release with $404,874 at four […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad