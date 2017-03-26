Disney’s megahit “Beauty and the Beast” is ruling the world this weekend with $207 million — lifting the live-action remake to a worldwide total of $690 million in less than two weeks.

“Beauty and the Beast” led a robust weekend internationally with $119 million, followed by Warner-Legendary’s “Kong: Skull Island” with $93 million — including $72.1 million in China for “Kong” with 13.9 million admissions from approximately 18,000 screens for a 71% share of the total box office and the second-biggest international opening in China this year after “Resident Evil” grossed a stunning $91 million.

“Kong: Skull Island” has now taken in $258.6 million internationally and $133.5 million in the U.S for an impressive worldwide total of $392 million.

“Beauty and the Beast” has taken in $300 million more than “Kong” on a worldwide basis. It has already cracked the top 100 list of all-time worldwide grossers and has surpassed the entire run of Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation” for the 92nd spot on that list.

Disney noted Sunday that “Beauty and the Beast” is its fourth consecutive release to surpass the $600 million worldwide mark following “Doctor Strange,” “Moana,” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

China is also the top foreign market for “Beauty and the Beast” with $73.1 million, followed by the U.K. with $48.8 million, Mexico at $23.8 million, and Brazil at $23.6 million. “Beauty and the Beast” scored the third-biggest second weekend ever in the U.K. (behind only the James Bond titles “Skyfall” and “Spectre).

Overall, the European region declined by only 38% from “Beauty’s” opening weekend while the Latin American region was down just 42%.

Australia generated $11.1 million including previews in its opening weekend with a 57% market share and France saw an $8.4 million launch, also including previews, with a 45% market share. Belgium opened with $1.7 million including previews with a 70% market share.