“Power Rangers” is the new superhero film on the block, but “Beauty and the Beast” still has the most guests.

The Disney live-action adaptation starring Emma Watson grabbed an additional $23.5 million on Friday night from 4,210 theaters. After conquering box office records in its first frame, the movie could capture an additional $90 million by the end of its second weekend, which would put its domestic total well above $300 million. Its global total after Friday also waltzed past the $500 million milestone.

Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers,” meanwhile, morphed to $15 million of Friday from 3,693 theaters. The reboot of the popular ’90s TV show should land solidly in second this weekend with over $40 million.

The other two major openings — Sony’s “Life” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Gosling, and Warner Bros.’ “CHIPS” from Dax Shepard — are showing moderate-to-low interest from theater-goers. On Friday, the former made $4.3 million from 3,146 spots, while the latter caught $2.6 million from 2,464 locations. “Life” should finish comfortably in the top five with about $12 to $13 million, while “CHIPS” is eyeing an opening in the $7 million range.

“Power Rangers” stars a quintet of young actors — Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G and Ludi Lin — in addition to more recognizable star power in Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks.

