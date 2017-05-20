Box Office: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Blasts Past ‘Guardians 2’ With $40.2 Million

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” has been the No. 1 movie in America for the past two weekends straight, but Ridley Scott seems poised to take the wheel away from captain James Gunn. That’s because Fox’s “Alien: Covenant” is on track to win its opening weekend with an estimated $40.2 million.

After taking in $4.2 million in Thursday night previews alone, the sixth film in the “Alien” franchise added another $15.35 million to its domestic cume in Friday night showings from 3,761 theaters. Still, the high-flying Marvel-Disney sequel is expected to finish in second at $35.2 million. “Guardians” pulled in another $8.8 million from 4,347 theaters for a grand total of $275.5 million in just three weeks on Friday.

Another new entry, Warner Bros.’ “Everything, Everything” starring Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson, is on pace to open at No. 3 in the box office. The YA romance took in $4.7 million from just 2,801 theaters according to Saturday estimates, which should add up to about $11.15 million by weekend’s end. However, a strong CinemaScore of A- could see the debut rise slightly due to strong word of mouth.

Finishing in fourth is Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn’s Mother’s Day offering, “Snatched.” In its second weekend, the Fox comedy is expected make an additional $7.3 million from 3,511 theaters for two-week total of $32.5 million. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” also from Fox is expected to finish in fifth after its opening weekend at 3,157 theaters. A $2 million Friday night debut puts the family friendly sequel just slightly behind “Snatched” at $7.2 million.

“King Arthur” limps into sixth place as it adds an expected $6.6 million to its $26.6 million domestic box office (bomb) — barely scratching the surface of its $175 million budget.

“Fate of the Furious,” “The Boss Baby,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “How to Be a Latin Lover” round out the Top 10.