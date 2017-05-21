‘Alien: Covenant’ Leads Worldwide Box Office With $66.3 Million

“Alien: Covenant” may not exactly be ripping through box office records, but with $66.3 million it is the highest grossing movie globally this weekend.

Ridley Scott’s latest, from 20th Century Fox and Scott Free Productions, earned $30.3 million from 76 markets internationally this weekend. That — combined with last weekend’s overseas opening and its domestic earnings — brings its running total to $117.8 million.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is just slightly trailing “Alien” domestically and abroad, but has proven to be the true monster at the box office. Disney and Marvel’s latest posted an additional $28 million internationally, which takes its global cume to $733 million.

Last weekend’s epic miss from Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow, “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” came in third worldwide ($34.6 million) this weekend, including $27.7 million from 64 international markets. The movie’s global total is now $93.4 million, still far below its production budget alone.

Indian film “Dangal” managed to win the international box office with $32.7 million, and land fourth globally. The sprawling epic has earned $116.5 million during its run so far.

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Get Out” took in $13.6 million from 41 territories to raise the international total to $54.6 million. The box office shocker from Jordan Peele now has a worldwide total of $229.5 million.

Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious” and Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” continue to add to their massive global totals — the former, with $1.212 billion is the twelfth highest earning movie of all time, which the latter sits at number ten with $1.221 billion.